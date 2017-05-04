Newsvine

Backo

About Articles: 1 Seeds: 543 Comments: 7 Since: Jul 2016

Hillary Clinton joins the 'Trump resistance' - BBC News

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Backo View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONBBC - Homepage
Seeded on Wed May 3, 2017 10:59 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The election may be over, with Donald Trump's presidency more than 100 days old, but Hillary Clinton isn't ready to let go.

In a brief but frank interview with foreign affairs reporter Christiane Amanpour at the Women for Women International event in New York City on Tuesday, Mrs Clinton said that she has conducted an "excruciating analysis" of her failed presidential campaign as part of a book she is writing.

What has she learned? While admitting that she made mistakes and that her campaign had "challenges", "problems" and "shortfalls", she pointed the finger at two men - FBI Director James Comey and Russian President Vladimir Putin - as the proximate cause of her defeat.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor