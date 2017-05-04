Hillary Clinton joins the 'Trump resistance' - BBC News

The election may be over, with Donald Trump's presidency more than 100 days old, but Hillary Clinton isn't ready to let go.

In a brief but frank interview with foreign affairs reporter Christiane Amanpour at the Women for Women International event in New York City on Tuesday, Mrs Clinton said that she has conducted an "excruciating analysis" of her failed presidential campaign as part of a book she is writing.

What has she learned? While admitting that she made mistakes and that her campaign had "challenges", "problems" and "shortfalls", she pointed the finger at two men - FBI Director James Comey and Russian President Vladimir Putin - as the proximate cause of her defeat.