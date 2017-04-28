Fox host Watters takes sudden leave after Ivanka remark backlash - BBC News

Fox News presenter Jesse Watters has announced he is taking a holiday, after appearing to make a sexually suggestive remark about Ivanka Trump.

He said, with a grin, that he "really liked how she was speaking into the microphone" in her Berlin appearance.

The next day he denied it was sexual, saying he was instead complimenting her voice which is "like a jazz radio DJ".

He is regarded as a protege of presenter Bill O'Reilly, recently fired by Fox over sexual harassment claims.