US air strikes: Nigel Farage turns on Donald Trump over Syria bombings | The Independent

Nigel Farage has criticised Donald Trump for the first time following the US President’s order for military action in Syria.
The former Ukip leader who enjoy close ties with Mr Trump said he was surprised by the move and thought the President’s supporters would be wondering “where will it all end?”.
He warned Prime Minister Theresa May against following the Americans into another military intervention in the Middle East.
US air strikes: Nigel Farage turns on Donald Trump over Syria bombings
Seeded on Sat Apr 8, 2017 12:27 AM
