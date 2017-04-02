Newsvine

Backo

About Articles: 1 Seeds: 542 Comments: 7 Since: Jul 2016

Flynn did not disclose income from Russian companies: White House| Reuters

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Backo View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONReuters
Seeded on Sun Apr 2, 2017 11:12 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, failed to disclose payments from a Russian television network and a second firm linked to Russia in a February financial disclosure form, according to documents released by the White House on Saturday.

In a financial disclosure form signed by Flynn on March 31, the former White House official listed speaking engagements to Russian entities, including the Kremlin-funded RT TV and Volga-Dnepr Airlines.

The form does not say how much Flynn was paid but the speeches are in a section titled "sources of compensation exceeding $5,000 in a year."

The speeches were not included in a form that Flynn signed electronically on February 11, which the White House also released on Saturday.

The discrepancy on reporting income linked to Russia could add to Flynn's legal woes. The retired general, who was forced to resign after only 24 days, is under scrutiny for his contacts with Russian officials in a wider investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor