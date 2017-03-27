Trump's son-in-law to oversee government revamp: official| Reuters

By Susan Heavey and David Shepardson | WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday will announce that his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, will oversee a broad effort to overhaul the federal government, a White House official confirmed.

Kushner, who is married to Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump and serves as a senior adviser, will lead the newly formed White House Office of American Innovation to leverage business ideas and potentially privatize some government functions, the official said, confirming a Washington Post story.

"The government should be run like a great American company. Our hope is that we can achieve successes and efficiencies for our customers, who are the citizens," Kushner told the Post in an interview.

He will focus on veterans' care, opioid addiction, technology and data infrastructure, workforce training and infrastructure, according to the report.

In a statement to the Post, Trump said: "I promised the American people I would produce results, and apply my ‘ahead of schedule, under budget’ mentality to the government."