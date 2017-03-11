Internet warriors: inside the dark world of online 'trolls' | Technology | The Guardian

The Internet Warriors- the video by Norwegian filmmaker Kyrre Lien who has become fascinated by how much hate and ignorance people were writing in the comments section of a news site.

Why do so many people use the internet to harass and threaten people, and stretch the freedom of speech to its limits? Director Kyrre Lien meets a global group of strongly opinionated individuals, who spend their time debating online on the subjects they care most strongly about. Online platforms are their favourite tools to express the opinions that others might find objectionable in language that often offends. Do they behave in the same way when they come offline?