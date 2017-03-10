Who is Jon Huntsman, Donald Trump's apparent pick for Moscow ambassador?

10 March 2017 • 12:42am

Donald Trump has reportedly named the 56-year old former missionary as his nominee for one of the most sensitive posts in contemporary international diplomacy – US ambassador to Moscow.

The son of Jon M Huntsman, the billionaire head of global chemicals producer Huntsman Corporation, Mr Huntsman is a moderate republican who launched a failed bid for the White House in 2012.

He was a Mormon missionary in Taiwan for two years in the 1980s, and holds a BA in international politics from the University of Pennsylvania. He speaks Mandarin.