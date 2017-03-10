Newsvine

Backo

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 506 Comments: 7 Since: Jul 2016

Who is Jon Huntsman, Donald Trump's apparent pick for Moscow ambassador?

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Backo View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONTelegraph
Seeded on Fri Mar 10, 2017 5:42 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

By Roland Oliphant

10 March 2017 • 12:42am

Donald Trump has reportedly named the 56-year old former missionary as his nominee for one of the most sensitive posts in contemporary international diplomacy – US ambassador to Moscow.

The son of Jon M Huntsman, the billionaire head of global chemicals producer Huntsman Corporation, Mr Huntsman is a moderate republican who launched a failed bid for the White House in 2012.  

He was a Mormon missionary in Taiwan for two years in the 1980s, and holds a BA in international politics from the University of Pennsylvania.  He speaks Mandarin.

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor