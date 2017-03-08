Women in U.S. plan to stay off the job, rally in anti-Trump protests| Reuters

By Peter A Szekely | NEW YORK

Women in the United States plan to use International Women's Day on Wednesday to stay off the job and stage demonstrations across the country in an effort to seize on the momentum built from the massive marches held a day after President Donald Trump's inauguration.

On "A Day Without a Woman," those who are able to do so will stay away from work or school, much as immigrants did on Feb. 16 to protest Trump's immigration policies.

All are part of the series of anti-Trump demonstrations that have taken place since the day after his Nov. 8 election.

Objectives of Wednesday's events include calling attention to the gender pay gap in which women trail men, and deregulating reproductive rights.

"For years and years, March 8 has been International Women's Day, and it has been a happy, happy day, which is fine," said Terry O'Neill, president of the National Organization for Women. "But the political climate that we find ourselves in right now requires us to have political power."

Demonstrations will target a Trump "gag order" that bars foreign health providers receiving U.S. funds from raising abortion as an option, O'Neill said.