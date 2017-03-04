Arnie exits Apprentice and blames Trump - BBC News

Arnold Schwarzenegger has quit The New Celebrity Apprentice, saying it has become tainted by Donald Trump's involvement.

In an interview with Empire, the actor and former California governor claimed that low ratings were due to President Trump's credit as executive producer.

He said he would like to work "on a show that doesn't have this baggage".

Mr Trump - who left the show to run for the White House - has previously ridiculed his TV boardroom successor.

In Friday's interview, Mr Schwarzenegger claimed an anti-Trump social media campaign had impacted the ratings of the show, on which he debuted in January.

"When people found out that Trump was still involved as executive producer and was still receiving money from the show, then half the people [started] boycotting it," said the former Mr Universe.

"It's not about the show... because everyone I ran into came up to me and said, 'I love the show... but I turned it off because as soon as I read Trump's name I'm outta there!'