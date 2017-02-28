Newsvine

U.S. appeals court will not put Trump travel ban case on hold| Reuters

Seeded by Backo View Original Article: Reuters
Seeded on Tue Feb 28, 2017
By Dan Levine | SAN FRANCISCO

A federal appeals court on Monday rejected a U.S. Department of Justice request to place on hold an appeal over President Donald Trump's travel ban on people from seven majority-Muslim countries.

The order from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals could increase pressure on the Trump administration to clarify its intentions regarding the controversial executive order.

The 9th Circuit suspended Trump's travel ban earlier this month while litigation over the measure proceeds. Trump has said he will soon issue a new executive order that addresses concerns raised by the appeals court judges.

The president's Jan. 27 order caused chaos at airports around the world as visa holders heading to the United States were pulled off planes or turned around upon arrival at U.S. airports.

 

