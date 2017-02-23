Trump inauguration singer asks to 'enlighten' him on transgender rights| Reuters

By David Ingram

Jackie Evancho, who sang the U.S. national anthem at President Donald Trump's inauguration last month, has asked him to sit down with her and her transgender sister to learn about the challenges for students struggling with gender identity.

Evancho, 16, requested the meeting in a public Twitter message to the president late on Wednesday, minutes after his administration revoked landmark guidance to public schools to let transgender students use the bathrooms of their choice.

"I am obviously disappointed in the @POTUS decision to send the #transgender bathroom issue to the states to decide. #sisterlove," she wrote from her account, @jackieevancho.

Trump "gave me the honor" of singing at the inauguration, she added. "Pls give me & my sis the honor 2 meet with u 2 talk #transgender rghts."

The White House had no immediate comment.