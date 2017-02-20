UK sends stress balls to US scientists worried about Donald Trump | The Independent

Stress balls with the message ‘stay calm and research’ have been sent to US scientists by the Research Councils UK amid concern over the impact of Donald Trump’s presidency.

Scientific bodies, academics and others have all expressed concern about the Republican billionaire’s attitude to science, particularly about climate change.

There are also fears that Mr Trump’s plans to cut taxes and spend large amounts of money on the military, a wall between the US and Mexico and other projects could leave little left to pay for research. His controversial immigration ban on people from seven mainly Muslim countries is also seen as retrograde step because of the need for scientists to collaborate.