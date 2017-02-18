Donald Trump’s approval rating a month into his presidency is at a historical low compared to past presidents, according to a new poll.
The US President currently has a 40 per cent job approval rating, the measure used to gauge a leader's public popularity during their time in office.
While most new US leaders enjoy a spike in popularity at the beginning of their term, Mr Trump's rating is 21 points lower than the average 61 per cent, according to the highly respected polling agency, Gallup.
Donald Trump's approval rating lowest in history at one month mark | The Independent
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sat Feb 18, 2017 4:18 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment