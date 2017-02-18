Donald Trump's approval rating lowest in history at one month mark | The Independent

Donald Trump’s approval rating a month into his presidency is at a historical low compared to past presidents, according to a new poll.

The US President currently has a 40 per cent job approval rating, the measure used to gauge a leader's public popularity during their time in office.

While most new US leaders enjoy a spike in popularity at the beginning of their term, Mr Trump's rating is 21 points lower than the average 61 per cent, according to the highly respected polling agency, Gallup.