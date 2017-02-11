U.S., Japan first ladies: both unconventional yet poles apart| Reuters

By Yeganeh Torbati | WASHINGTON

When Japanese first lady Akie Abe made her rounds in Washington on Friday, noticeably absent was the high-level chaperone of previous visits - America's first lady.

Rather than Melania Trump, it was the wife of the Japanese ambassador to the United States who accompanied Akie Abe on a visit to a local university, a Japanese embassy official said.

That was a departure from Akie Abe's previous visits to Washington. In 2007, she was treated to a tour with Laura Bush to George Washington's home, Mount Vernon, and in 2015, she and Michelle Obama stopped by a northern Virginia elementary school with a Japanese immersion program.

The break with convention, three weeks into husband Donald Trump's presidency, is another sign that Melania Trump may have different designs on the first lady's role than her predecessors.

Melania Trump has elected to stay in New York for now while her son finishes his school year. It is not yet clear if she will take a prominent role in White House social events, including accompanying fellow first ladies on their visits to the capital.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife are scheduled to spend the weekend at the Trumps' Florida Mar-a-Lago retreat, where the two leaders will golf and the task of hosting Mrs. Abe will fall to Melania.