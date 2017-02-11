Ohio postpones eight executions amid row - BBC News

Ohio Governor John Kasich has delayed eight upcoming executions amid a row over the legality of the state's execution process.

Earlier this year a magistrate judge declared as unconstitutional a three-drug process the state had proposed, but Ohio is appealing.

The judge banned the use of drugs that paralyse inmates and stop their hearts, but lawyers for the state said they were unable to find a willing supplier.

One prisoner was set to die next week.

Ronald Phillips was scheduled to be executed on 15 February for raping and killing his girlfriend's three-year-old daughter, but that has now been pushed back to 10 May.