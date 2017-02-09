Populist challenge brings Europe to crossroads - BBC News

My shiny red rental Fiat 500 wound its way up and round the narrow, olive-tree lined lanes like a ladybird humming through the Tuscan countryside.

With the windows down, I sang along to cheesy Mediterranean songs on the radio, watching the scenery flash by.

But I was there to make a documentary about Europe dancing to a worrying tune - popular discontent, fear, anger and, in many corners, an absence of hope.

There is always a section in society that feels abandoned or ignored by their government, but after the 2008 crash, the bank bailouts, the migrant crises and a string of terror attacks, a growing number of Europeans have felt unprotected, exposed and worried for the future of their families.

And the answer to their fears? Well if my Fiat 500 were Europe - bear with me on this one - it would be hesitating at a crossroads.

The signpost pointing one way reads Angela Merkel. And in the opposite direction, Marine Le Pen.

