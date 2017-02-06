Newsvine

Backo

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 460 Comments: 7 Since: Jul 2016

Judging Trump: How the US president and courts interact - BBC News

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Backo View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONBBC - Homepage
Seeded on Mon Feb 6, 2017 6:15 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Donald Trump says he is defending the United States from terrorism - but a "so-called judge" is "making the job very difficult".

But the judge - in halting the president's controversial executive order on immigration - said he was making sure President Trump's actions follow the law.

That sets two equally powerful - in theory - branches of the government against one another - and could bring about a crisis.

What's at stake?

The separation of powers is crucial to understanding how the US is governed.

The country's constitution established its treasured system of checks and balances - where the different branches of government hold equal authority and offset one another.

The federal government's power is split into three distinct parts - the executive branch, which includes the president and his cabinet; the legislative branch, Congress, which makes the laws; and the judiciary.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor