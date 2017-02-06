Judging Trump: How the US president and courts interact - BBC News

Donald Trump says he is defending the United States from terrorism - but a "so-called judge" is "making the job very difficult".

But the judge - in halting the president's controversial executive order on immigration - said he was making sure President Trump's actions follow the law.

That sets two equally powerful - in theory - branches of the government against one another - and could bring about a crisis.

What's at stake?

The separation of powers is crucial to understanding how the US is governed.

The country's constitution established its treasured system of checks and balances - where the different branches of government hold equal authority and offset one another.

The federal government's power is split into three distinct parts - the executive branch, which includes the president and his cabinet; the legislative branch, Congress, which makes the laws; and the judiciary.