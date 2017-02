In remote fishing communities across southeast Alaska live the intensely generous Tlingit (pronounced klink-kit) and Haida tribes, a nation of matrilineal Native Alaskan Indians that have called this region – along with parts of Western Canada – home for more than 10,000 years.

They have a surprising way of showing gratitude – an almost unthinkable practice in our modern era – that may teach us a lot about generosity: giving to your community until you have little else to give.