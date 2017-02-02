UC Berkeley cancels Breitbart speaker as students protest - BBC News

The University of California at Berkeley has cancelled a talk by an editor at the right-wing Breitbart News website, Milo Yiannopoulos, after student protests against his visit.

Mr Yiannopoulos is an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump.

Hundreds of students rallied and were faced by riot police. At least one fire was started and police fired tear gas, as the campus was put on lockdown.

There are no reports of arrests or serious injuries.

Mr Yiannopoulos's comments have been criticised as racist and misogynist.

Last year he was banned from Twitter after leading a campaign against Ghostbusters actress Leslie Jones.