'Hidden Figures,' 'Fences' lead politically charged SAG awards| Reuters

By Piya Sinha-Roy and Nichola Groom | LOS ANGELES

"Hidden Figures" was the surprise best film ensemble winner at Sunday's Screen Actors Guild awards, a show overshadowed by politics as stars slammed U.S. President Donald Trump for restricting entry for travelers from seven Muslim-majority nations.

"Hidden Figures," the true story of three black female mathematicians during the 1960s space race, ousted awards front-runners "Manchester By the Sea" and "Moonlight" to claim the night's top prize.

"This story is about what happens when we put our differences aside and we come together," star Taraji P. Henson said.

"Thank you for appreciating these women, they are hidden figures no more," she added.

"Fences," based on August Wilson's award-winning stage play about blue-collar African-Americans, claimed two major acting awards.

With awards darling "La La Land" out of the running for the top SAG prize for best ensemble, the win put "Hidden Figures" firmly into the race for the best picture Oscar, the top accolade in the film industry.

Voted for by about 120,000 U.S. actors, the two-hour televised SAG awards show often anoints top Academy Award winners since actors comprise the largest body within Oscar voters.