Trump and May 'committed' to Nato - BBC News

US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May have reaffirmed their commitment to the Nato alliance after White House talks.

Mrs May confirmed Mr Trump was "100% in favour of Nato" despite the president's recent comments calling the transatlantic alliance obsolete.

Both leaders said they would work to strengthen commercial ties.

Mrs May also said Mr Trump had accepted an invitation from the Queen for a state visit later this year.

The prime minister added that a trade agreement between the UK and US was "in the national interest in both our countries".

Although the UK cannot begin to negotiate trade deals until it leaves the EU, Mr Trump has said he wants a "quick" deal after that.

