'Show me the money': divorce first, then trade deal, EU tells UK| Reuters

By Alastair Macdonald and Jan Strupczewski | BRUSSELS

Since Prime Minister Theresa May set out her Brexit goals last week, interest in Britain has focused on the future trade deals she may one day strike with the United States and other powers, as well as with the European Union.

In Brussels and European capitals, that looks like putting the cart before the horse. "They're talking about their future relationships," said one EU official preparing for talks with London. "But first we need to get divorced. This is not going to be easy. Frankly, it's going to be very, very messy."

In diplomatic language, the European Commission's spokesman Margaritis Schinas told a news conference this week: "First, one needs to agree on the terms for an orderly separation and then, on the basis of this, build a future new, good relationship."

As with other divorces, the bitterest battle may be over money. And there is no certainty that any settlement can be agreed at all.

"Britain’s payments to the EU budget and the issue of the EU quickly starting talks on an FTA (free trade agreement) with Britain will be linked," said a second senior EU official.

"There cannot be discussions of a future relationship without first regulating the issue of an orderly separation."

EU negotiators reckon Britain has a weak hand to play; May must accept a two-year guillotine on talks that she hopes will end with a deal to keep "maximum" British access to EU markets while pulling Britain out of the single market and its obligations.