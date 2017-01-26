Euro 'could fail', says man tipped as US ambassador to EU - BBC News

The man tipped to be Donald Trump's ambassador to the European Union has told the BBC the single currency "could collapse" in the next 18 months.

Professor Ted Malloch said he would "short the euro" - taking a market position which bets on the value of the currency falling.

He also said Britain could agree a "mutually beneficial" free trade deal with America in as little as 90 days.

And that it was best for the US if Britain executed a "clean" Brexit.

Once outside the single market and the customs union, the UK could bypass "the bureaucrats in Brussels" and forge a free trade deal, he said.

Mr Malloch added that any attempt by the EU to block Britain beginning negotiations with the US would be "absurd" and like a husband "trying to stop his wife having an affair".