President Donald Trump says he believes waterboarding works - BBC News

US President Donald Trump has said he believes waterboarding works, saying "we have to fight fire with fire".

Mr Trump told ABC News he would consult Defense Secretary James Mattis and CIA director Mike Pompeo about what could be done legally to combat radicalism.

The president said while radical groups beheaded people in the Middle East "we're not playing on an even field".

However, ex-CIA director Leon Panetta said it would be a "serious mistake to take a backward step" on torture.

Mr Trump said he wanted to "keep our country safe".

"When they're shooting, when they're chopping off the heads of our people and other people, when they're chopping off the heads of people because they happen to be a Christian in the Middle East, when Isis is doing things that nobody has ever heard of since Medieval times, would I feel strongly about waterboarding?" he said.