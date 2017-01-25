Social Media Made the World Care About Standing Rock—And Helped It Forget | WIRED

A thousand protesters stayed put. The snow piled up around their tepees, but they dug in as caravans of supporters and journalists drove away. The Dakota Access Company planned to run the last segment of an oil pipeline under Lake Oahe, but the Army Corps of Engineers had given the protesters a reprieve when it ordered an an environmental review of the project in early December. Still, this core group of Standing Rock Sioux seemed to know that when the spotlight faded and the hashtags stopped trending, their fortunes could change. They knew what could happen if the world stopped watching—and the world did, thanks in no small part to the platforms that made the protests so visible in the first place.

Today, President Trump signed an executive memo aimed at allowing the Dakota Access Company to finish the last bit of pipeline—a small segment that needs to go beneath the lake. A separate memo reportedly enables the completion of the Keystone Pipeline, which President Obama had rejected last year.