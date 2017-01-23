British people marching against Donald Trump need to get a sense of perspective – he is not our problem | The Independent

They marched in Nairobi. They marched in Sydney. They marched in London. The global Women’s March against Trump – which also numbered some men – was an impressive show of global solidarity by people in pink knitted hats with a witty line in placards. I’m sure it heartened those in America who remain reconciled to the triumph of Donald Trump.

It heartened me, in a way. Watching the TV political obits of the Obama presidency, I almost cried. This dignified, charming, inspirational man hardly put a foot wrong during his years in the White House. Literally, sometimes. Unlike his predecessors, he didn’t collapse while jogging, fall down the steps getting off a plane, forget his lines, throw up during a state banquet, violate an intern or choke on a pretzel in his eight years.

His was an historic achievement, and he lived up to the hopes vested in him. He gave America the nearest thing it will have to a health service, he boosted the economy, he set an example and took action on equal rights, and he took climate change seriously. His is a fine legacy, and most of it is about to be scrapped. So no wonder folk are upset.