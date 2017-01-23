CIA had secret plan to give Falkland Islands to Argentina and relocate islanders to Scotland | The Independent

The US had plans to give the Falkland Islands to Argentina and relocate the islanders to Scotland, secret CIA papers reveal.
Titled "Solution to the Falkland Islands crisis," the paper appears to suggest the intelligence agency thought the UK would lose the 1982 conflict.
It was written by Henry Rowen, then head of the National Intelligence Council, and are part of 12 million formerly-classified papers released by the CIA this week.
