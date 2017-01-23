BBC - Travel - Want to move abroad? Try here

As the world becomes more connected, the number of people living outside their home country is on the rise – more than 244 million globally, estimates the United Nations, up more than 40% since 2000.

But as increasing numbers of people venture to new jobs and opportunities, what makes expats happy in their new hometown?

To find out, the global community network InterNations recently conducted their annual Expat Insider survey of more than 14,000 expats from 191 countries, asking residents to rate 43 different aspects of life abroad, from friendliness of locals and family life to affordability and work-life balance. The survey then graded countries according to how well they scored across all these indexes.