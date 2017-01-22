Russia's Putin ready to meet President Trump 'in coming months' - France 24

Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to meet U.S. President Donald Trump but preparations for the possible meeting may take months.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to meet U.S. President Donald Trump but preparations for the possible meeting may take months, not weeks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by TASS news agency.

Donald Trump took power as the 45th president of the United States on Friday after winning the presidential contest against Hillary Clinton. Russia-U.S. relations were at their lowest since the Cold War under Barack Obama administration, with tensions around conflict in Ukraine and Syria crisis.