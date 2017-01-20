Donald Trump undermined democracy as soon as he was sworn in as US President | The Independent

No sooner had the words “preserve, protect and defend” the constitution of the United States fallen from his lips, then Donald Trump laid into it – the very system symbolised in the elegant buildings, time-honoured ceremonial and distinguished figures surrounding.

I’ll give him full marks for chutzpah, at any rate. There, surrounded by all the former presidents, former vice-presidents, Supreme Court justices, senators, congressmen and congresswomen, first ladies, spies, military chiefs and Washington bureaucrats, Donald Trump decided to condemn them all as failed. Not only failed, but revelling in their failures – celebrating their success in Washington while “forgotten” American workers and families suffered from sea to shining sea.