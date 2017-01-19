Ready for Day One: Trump poised to take executive actions| Reuters

By Ayesha Rascoe and Julia Edwards Ainsley | WASHINGTON

Donald Trump is ready to begin taking executive actions on his first day in the White House on Friday to move quickly on his pledge to crack down on immigration, build a wall on the U.S.-Mexican border and roll back policies of outgoing President Barack Obama.

Trump, a Republican elected on Nov. 8, arrived in Washington on Thursday with his family to kick of a weekend of festivities and spoke to a gathering of members of his incoming administration.

After being sworn in during a ceremony at the U.S. Capitol on Friday, Trump is poised to wield one of the most powerful tools of his office, the presidential pen, for executive actions that can be implemented without the input of Congress.

"He is committed to not just Day 1, but Day 2, Day 3 of enacting an agenda of real change, and I think that you're going to see that in the days and weeks to come," Trump spokesman Sean Spicer said on Thursday, telling reporters to expect activity on Friday, during the weekend and early next week.

The top items on the agenda for Trump, who has presided over a sprawling business empire but has never before held public office, mirror the populist pledges that fueled his election victory: immigration curbs and job creation, particularly in the manufacturing sector, Spicer said.

Trump's advisers vetted more than 200 potential executive orders for him to consider signing on healthcare, climate policy, immigration, energy and numerous other matters but it was not clear how many orders he will approve, according to a member of the Trump transition team who was not authorized to talk to the press.

Trump also is expected to impose a federal hiring freeze, reverse some environmental protections and take steps to delay implementation of a Labor Department rule slated to take effect in April that would require brokers who give retirement advice to put their clients' best interests first.

Trump's ability to sign executive orders on his first day in office will allow him to appear more like the CEO role that made him famous and give him some victories with his supporters before he has to turn to the lumbering process of getting Congress to pass bills.

REVERSING OBAMA MOVES

Obama, a Democrat ending eight years as president, was also quick to use his executive authority when he took office, creating an ethics code for his appointees and banning the use of waterboarding, a simulated drowning, for interrogating suspects detained in terrorism cases.

He made frequent use of his executive powers during his second term in office, when the Republican-controlled Congress stymied his efforts to overhaul immigration and environmental laws. Many of those actions are now ripe targets for Trump to reverse.

Trump is expected to sign an executive order in his first few days to direct the building of a wall on the southern border with Mexico, one of several immigration-related steps his advisers have recommended.