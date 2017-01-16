Trump says NATO is obsolete but still 'very important to me'| Reuters

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said NATO was obsolete because it had not defended against terror attacks, but that the military alliance was still very important to him, The Times of London reported.

“I took such heat, when I said NATO was obsolete," Trump told the newspaper in an interview. "It’s obsolete because it wasn’t taking care of terror. I took a lot of heat for two days. And then they started saying Trump is right."

Trump added that many NATO members were not paying their fair share for U.S. protection.