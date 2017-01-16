Davos 2017: Trump, China and Brexit set to dominate - BBC News

China, Donald Trump and Brexit are set to dominate this year's World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos.

Xi Jinping will be the first Chinese president to attend the annual meeting of world and business leaders in the Swiss Alps in its 47-year history.

Mr Xi will speak in defence of free trade in his speech at the conference's opening ceremony on Tuesday.

Theresa May, the UK prime minister, is expected to meet with the Chinese leader in Davos on Tuesday.

She will travel to the Swiss ski resort after delivering a speech giving more detail about her Brexit plans in London earlier that day.

And on Friday, Philip Hammond, the UK chancellor, will further outline his vision of the UK's economic relationship with the European Union after Brexit.