Donald Trump says Merkel made 'catastrophic mistake' on migrants - BBC News

US President-elect Donald Trump has said German Chancellor Angela Merkel made "one very catastrophic mistake" by admitting more than 1m migrants.

He said Mrs Merkel was by far Europe's most important leader, and that the EU had become a vehicle for Germany.

Mr Trump was giving details of his foreign policy goals in an interview with British and German newspapers.

He told the Times and Bild his priority was to create fairer trade deals for the US and have strong borders.

He said the US had to address its trade deficit with the rest of the world, particularly with China.

The emphasis for his administration should be smart trade, rather than free trade, he said.

The interview was conducted for the Times by UK MP Michael Gove, who played a key role in the Vote Leave campaign that led to Brexit, and who also has a column in the newspaper.

An image of Mr Gove and Mr Trump giving a thumbs-up at New York's Trump Tower, where they met, was shared on Twitter.