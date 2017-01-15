Trump sparks outrage by blasting congressman, civil rights icon on Twitter - France 24

President-elect Donald Trump lashed out Saturday at a prominent civil rights icon and lawmaker who said he is skipping next week's inauguration ceremony because he sees the New York businessman's election as illegitimate.

Trump aimed his latest Twitter blast at longtime congressman John Lewis and the majority-black district in Georgia he represents, drawing widespread criticism just days before the holiday honoring slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

A park near the monument to King was the endpoint Saturday of the first major protest in Washington ahead of Trump's January 20 inauguration: nearly 2,000 people rallied both in honor of King and against the president-elect.