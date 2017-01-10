Newsvine

Backo

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 409 Comments: 7 Since: Jul 2016

Spotify offers Barack Obama a job as 'President of Playlists' - BBC News

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Backo View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONBBC - Homepage
Seeded on Tue Jan 10, 2017 4:15 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

President Barack Obama recently joked that he was hoping for a job at Spotify when he leaves the White House.

And it seems the music streaming service is keen to oblige him, after it posted on its careers page a vacancy for "President of Playlists."

The job ad says applicants should have "at least eight years' experience running a highly-regarded nation".

It also calls for "a friendly and warm attitude, and a Nobel Peace Prize".

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek gave the commander-in-chief a heads-up on Twitter, writing: "I heard you were interested in a role at Spotify. Have you seen this one?" before linking to the affectionate ad.

While the posting does not name Mr Obama, it nods to his best-known buzzwords, saying Spotify is "full of hope, and always open to change".

Read more...

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices
Advertise | AdChoices

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor