Spotify offers Barack Obama a job as 'President of Playlists' - BBC News

President Barack Obama recently joked that he was hoping for a job at Spotify when he leaves the White House.

And it seems the music streaming service is keen to oblige him, after it posted on its careers page a vacancy for "President of Playlists."

The job ad says applicants should have "at least eight years' experience running a highly-regarded nation".

It also calls for "a friendly and warm attitude, and a Nobel Peace Prize".

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek gave the commander-in-chief a heads-up on Twitter, writing: "I heard you were interested in a role at Spotify. Have you seen this one?" before linking to the affectionate ad.

While the posting does not name Mr Obama, it nods to his best-known buzzwords, saying Spotify is "full of hope, and always open to change".