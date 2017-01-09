What happens to your gut if you eat a gold pizza?

A restaurant in the New York financial district http://www.maxim.com/entertainment/2000-dollar-gold-pizza-2017-1" target="_blank">is offering customers a pizza priced at US$2,000 (£1,623). It is topped with caviar, stilton cheese and gold leaf, with each bite costing around US$50.

New York is usually the kind of place that sets trends, but pizzerias elsewhere have actually been making pizzas sparkle for a while. A takeaway pizza chain in London started offering £500 pizzas a year ago, this time topped with lobster, caviar and truffle oil; while a Glasgow restaurant attracted attention by selling a gold leaf pizza on eBay.

Gold on food goes back a good deal further than that, however. The renowned Italian chef, Gualtiero Marchesi, has been topping his signature dish, risotto alla milanese, with a single leaf of gold for decades. And that too is recent when you reflect that the kitchens of the wealthy were sprinkling the precious metal on feast cuisine during medieval times.