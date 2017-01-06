Trump says Toyota will face tariffs on cars made in Mexico - BBC News

Donald Trump has tweeted that Toyota will face hefty tariffs on cars built in Mexico for the US market if it builds Corollas south of the border.

The president-elect said the Japanese company would be hit with a "big border tax" if the plan went ahead.

American car companies have faced harsh criticism from Mr Trump for building cars more cheaply outside the US.

Toyota's President Akio Toyoda said the company had no immediate plans to curb production in Mexico.