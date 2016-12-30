Putin declines diplomatic tit-for-tat after US hacking sanctions - BBC News

Russian President Vladimir Putin has declined to engage in a tit-for-tat after the US expelled 35 Russian diplomats over the hacking scandal.

He said Russia would not "stoop" to the level of "irresponsible diplomacy", and would work to restore ties with America under President-elect Donald Trump.

The Russian foreign ministry had formally asked him to expel 35 US diplomats in retaliation.

Russia denies involvement in hacking, calling US sanctions "ungrounded".

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev accused the outgoing administration of President Barack Obama of ending in "anti-Russian death throes".