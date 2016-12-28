Xiaomi-backed online bank to launch services soon - bank investor| Reuters

A Chinese online bank backed by smartphones and home appliances maker Xiaomi Inc [XTC.UL] is set to launch services soon, after being officially established and rebranded recently, according to one of the venture's investors.

New Hope Group Co Ltd said in a statement on Tuesday shareholders and regulators had approved the name Sichuan XW Bank for the lender.

"This is an important step in the process, marking (the bank's) the official establishment," said the statement, citing an unnamed person in charge at the new bank.

"(The bank) will be officially open to users in the near future."

It is the latest in a string of new online banks backed by Chinese tech companies, who are hoping to tap the country's underserved market of small enterprises and consumers.