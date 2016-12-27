Dear Hillary... a philosopher's guide to coping with disappointment

Dear Hillary,

Wow, what a year you’ve had! First the FBI investigations, then the health scare, and then to cap it all, after years of waiting and hoping, and despite all expectations, you lost your best chance at becoming America’s first female president to a man like Donald Trump.

I’d guess that “colossally disappointed” would be a fair description of your feelings towards 2016. And it got me thinking about how you might be dealing with everything.

There are, of course, numerous phrases that we have coined over the years to help people get over big disappointments. But “chin up” and “every cloud has a silver lining” are the sort of platitudes we use to make ourselves feel better – for not being able to help in a practical way – rather than improve other people’s situations. So I will spare you those.

And given the scale of disappointment we are dealing with here, I think you need a strategy that goes a bit deeper and has a better track record. Thankfully, many great thinkers of the past have produced an array of practical ideas for how to deal with disappointments. The ancient Greeks were especially good at this.