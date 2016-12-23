Donald Trump gets 'very nice letter from Vladimir Putin' - BBC News

US President-elect Donald Trump's transition team have released a letter that they say was sent to him by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"A very nice letter from Vladimir Putin; his thoughts are so correct," Mr Trump said about the note, which is dated 15 December 2016.

On Thursday the two leaders called for their respective nations to boost their nuclear arsenals.

Earlier, Mr Trump seemed to welcome the notion of a nuclear arms race.

"Let it be an arms race because we will outmatch them at every pass and outlast them all," MSNBC journalist Mika Brzezinski says the President-elect told her in a statement over the phone, in response to a question about his tweet from the day earlier.

On Thursday Mr Trump tweeted that the US "must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability", only after hours after President Putin had called for his own military to "strengthen the military potential of strategic nuclear forces".