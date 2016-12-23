2016: The year that Putin got his way - France 24

Russian President Vladimir Putin had an exceptionally successful year, with Moscow making geostrategic gains in Syria, Europe as well as the US in 2016.

What a difference a year makes. Back in 2015, things weren’t looking particularly good for Russia. With the country suffering from falling oil prices and sanctions for the annexation of Crimea, the Russian bear appeared subdued. But as 2016 winds down, Moscow has emerged as a roaring force on the international stage after a year that saw the political winds, from the US to Syria, blowing in the Kremlin’s favour.

"Right now, Vladimir Putin must be uncorking the champagne," said Julien Nocetti, a Russia expert at the Paris-based IFRI (Institut Français des Relations Internationales). “Last year, the annexation of Crimea and the conflict in the Ukraine had pushed the country towards international isolation." But Russia today has made a clean break from the uncertainties of 2015. From Aleppo to Washington DC, to London, Brussels and Rome, Putin managed to advance his geopolitical goals across the world through fair means or foul.