Trump, Putin call for expanding respective nuclear capabilities - France 24

US President-elect Donald Trump called Thursday for the US to expand its nuclear capabilities until the world “comes to its senses”, hours after President Vladimir Putin said Russia needed to increase its own nuclear potential.

“The United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes,” Trump said in a post on Twitter.

Trump's call signalled that he may support costly efforts to modernise the ageing US nuclear arsenal. During the next decade, US ballistic missile submarines, bombers and land-based missiles – the three components of the US nuclear triad – are expected to reach the end of their useful lives.