Berlin truck attack: Tunisian 'sought over market deaths' - BBC News

BBC - Homepage
Wed Dec 21, 2016
A manhunt is under way across Europe's Schengen states after prosecutors identified a suspect in the lorry attack on a Berlin Christmas market.

A warrant was issued at midnight. Details were not given but media reports say the suspect is a Tunisian man named only as Anis A, born in 1992.

His residence permit was found in the cab of the lorry.

He may have been injured in a struggle with the driver, found dead in the cab. The attack claimed 12 lives in all.

