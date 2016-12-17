Uber defies demand to cease self-driving - BBC News

Uber has been told its self-driving cars are illegal - but it is refusing to take them off San Francisco's roads.

The company started testing the vehicles this week, but the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has said the firm must have a test permit.

Uber said it did not need one as they have a safety driver at the wheel, and is going to ignore the demand.

California's attorney general - the state's most senior government lawyer - said Uber must cease the driving immediately or face further action.

A spokeswoman for the attorney general's office would not be drawn on what the specific action could be, but the next step would likely be a court order compelling Uber to carry out the demand.