Trump presidency: What his new team teaches us - BBC News

As Donald Trump's 20 January inauguration draws closer, the president-elect's administration is starting to take shape. What does it tell us about what we can expect from the Trump presidency?

Although the incoming president has to fill more than 4,000 executive branch jobs scattered across dozens of agencies, departments and bureaus, there are only 21 high-level positions that require Senate confirmation. So far the Trump transition team has announced nominees for 15 of the spots (a 16th, interior secretary, is reported to go to Ryan Zinke of Montana).

First, the basics. Of those 16, 11 are white men. For the first time since 1989, none of the top four departments - state, defence, treasury or justice - will be headed by a woman or a minority.

Ben Carson, tapped for the Department of Housing and Urban Development, is the only African American. Elaine Chao (transportation) and Nikki Haley (UN ambassador) are the only Asians.