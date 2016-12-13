Newsvine

Kanye West Meets With Donald Trump, Talks About 'Life' | The Huffington Post

Kanye West was spotted entering Trump Tower in Manhattan on Tuesday morning.

The rapper did not answer shouted questions about whether he was meeting with President-elect Donald Trump. According to a pool report, West entered the building “with an entourage, including a videographer (though no Kim).”

