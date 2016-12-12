China 'seriously concerned' over Trump's Taiwan policy - BBC News

China says it is "seriously concerned" after US President-elect Donald Trump expressed doubts about continuing to abide by the "One China" policy.

Under the policy, the US has formal ties with China rather than the island of Taiwan, which China sees as a breakaway province.

In a TV interview on Sunday, Mr Trump said he saw no reason why this should continue without key concessions.

China urged Mr Trump to understand the sensitivity of the Taiwan issue.

Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters that the "One China" policy was the basis for relations with Washington.