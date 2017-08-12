Newsvine

Russia says bellicose rhetoric on North Korea is 'over the top' | Reuters

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday the risks of a military conflict over North Korea's nuclear program are very high, and Moscow is deeply worried by the mutual threats being traded by Washington and Pyongyang.

"Unfortunately, the rhetoric in Washington and Pyongyang is now starting to go over the top," Lavrov said. "We still hope and believe that common sense will prevail."

